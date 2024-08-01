Shakir, Elam, Kincaid and more: 7 Observations from Day 7 of Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — After seven days of practice in Pittsford, the Buffalo Bills are heading home, at least for a few days. On Thursday the team finished their seventh training camp practice at St. John Fisher University before heading back to Orchard Park for their annual scrimmage on Friday.
Observations from Thursday’s Practice:
- Kaiir Elam had a strong start to practice during 7-on-7 work with multiple pass breakups and a near interception. Elam got beaten later in practice on a touchdown in the corner of the end zone by Tyrell Shavers, but still had a solid day. Elam has looked much more confident this training camp and continues his upward trajectory. He’s likely done enough in the first week of camp to give the Bills confidence in him as their third cornerback behind Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford. Ja’Marcus Ingram has also flashed on several occasions, giving the Bills more clarity in the cornerback room.
- Cole Bishop’s injury is the latest to the Bills safety room that will leave the team scrambling. In the last week, both Bishop and Mike Edwards have had injuries that are considered week-to-week. Both injuries have elevated Damar Hamlin into a starting role (for now) alongside Taylor Rapp. Even with the additions of two veteran safeties, you have to wonder when the Bills will call Micah Hyde if they haven’t already.
- Khalil Shakir had another solid day on Thursday. With so many questions at receiver, Samuel continues to be Mr. Consistent for the Bills offense. Shakir had a few touchdowns on Thursday, along with a nice catch during 11-on-11 team drills toward the end of practice.
- Alec Anderson was back to practice after being taken to the hospital on Tuesday. Anderson left practice two days ago in an ambulance after a heat-related incident. Thursday was much like Tuesday, and several players and fans were feeling the effects of the weather.
- Dalton Kincaid continues to be the leader in the clubhouse to be the Bills' top target in 2024. He had some more splash plays during the seventh day of Bills practice and has been arguably the team's most consistent and productive offensive player not named Josh Allen.
- Zach Davidson vs. Quinton Morris continues to be an under-the-radar camp battle as we prepare for the preseason. Davidson has had a strong summer and is pushing Morris for the third tight-end job. Morris likely still has the edge, but he’s not a roster lock. With the Bills plans to utilize two tight ends on the field simultaneously, they’ll likely need a reliable third option behind Kincaid and Dawson Knox.
- With the injuries at safety, Cam Lewis has become even more valuable because of his position flexibility. Lewis got reps at safety on Thursday & can also play behind Taron Johnson at nickel corner. Along with his role on special teams, Lewis is a bottom-of-the-roster player who has improved his chances of making the team for yet another season.
