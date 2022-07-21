Seven unexpected facts we found in the Bills media guide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills training camp kicks off this Sunday, July 24.

Here are some unexpected facts we learned from the Bills media guide.

1. Quarterback Josh Allen’s pet peeve is the sound of a vacuum.

2. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ father passed away when he was 14, and he stepped up to help his single mother raise his siblings.

3. Defensive end Shaq Lawson was the starting center on his high school basketball team. He led them to their first-ever Class AAA state basketball championship - with Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins as his teammate.

4. On December 15, 2019 linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joined his brothers Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds and runningback Trey Edmunds as the first trio of brothers to play in the same game since 1927.

5. Safety Micah Hyde’s most famous cellphone contact is Tre’Davious White.

6. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow’s favorite musical artist is Curren$y

7. Another sport that linebacker Marquel Lee would want to play is tennis - and he would want to play just like Naomi Osaka.