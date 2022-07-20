Need to know: Buffalo Bills training camp starts Sunday, July 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills training camp starts Sunday, July 24. Training camp practices will be held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY this year.

Training camp tickets for practices at St. John Fisher University are officially sold out.

Tickets for the Return of the Blue & Red Practice at Highmark Stadium will be on sale soon.

Here's what else you need to know if you plan to attend Bills training camp:

Parking:

Parking will not be available for the practices that are open to the public.

Shuttles will be available to take guests from designated shuttle lots to the entrance of the training camp for $1.

Shuttles are available from Mendon High School (472 Mendon Rd, Pittsford, NY) and Sutherland High School (55 Sutherland St, Pittsford, NY) on the following dates and times:

July 24, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

July 25, 8:30 AM – 12:45 PM

July 27, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

July 29, 8:30 AM – 12:45 PM

July 30, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

August 1, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

August 2, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

August 4, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

August 7, 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

August 10, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

August 11, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Training Camp Schedule:

Sunday July, 24: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Monday, July 25: Practice starts 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Wednesday, July 27: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Friday, July 29: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Saturday, July 30: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Monday, August 1: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Tuesday, August 2: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Thursday, August 4: 9:45 a.m, Gates open 8:45 a.m

Friday, August 5: Return of the Blue and Red at Highmark Stadium Practice starts 5:30 p.m, Gates open: 4:30 p.m

Sunday, August 7: Practice starts: 11:45 a.m, Gates open: 10:45 a.m

Wednesday, August 10: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open: 8:45 a.m

Thursday, August 11: Practice starts: 9:45 a.m, Gates open 8:45 a.m

What to Bring/What NOT to Bring:

Prohibited Items: Alcoholic beverages, coolers, cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches, drones, video cameras/recording devices. The NFL Bag Policy will be

in effect for all training camp practices. Any bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will not be permitted.

Permitted Items: Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12", single serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted at training camp.

Walk-through metal detection screening process:

DO NOT REMOVE:

Belts, coins, wallets, watches or jewelry

PLEASE REMOVE:

Cameras, glasses cases, keys or phones

Will there be restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, will be closed to the public at all times.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be a Bills Information Booth in Dorsey Parking Lot and a first aid tent available adjacent to the practice field to handle any emergency medical needs.