Buffalo Bills announce 2022 training camp schedule, set to return to St. John Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the 2022 training camp schedule as the team is set to return to St. John Fisher College after two years away due to COVID-19.

All fans attending will be required to obtain a mobile ticket, which will be available online here.

Season ticket members can claim tickets starting at 10 a.m. on July 13. Registered Bills Mobile App users can secure their tickets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 14. The tickets will be open to the general public after 1 p.m. on July 14. There is a limit of four tickets per account. For more information click here.

The team said parking will be available at Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for each practice and shuttle bus service will be provided to St. John Fisher.

You can find the schedule below:

Sunday, July 24 (9:45 am)

Monday, July 25 (9:45 am)

Wednesday, July 27 (9:45 am)

Friday, July 29 (9:45 am)

Saturday, July 30 (9:45 am)

Monday, August 1 (9:45 am)

Tuesday, August 2 (9:45 am)

Thursday, August 4 (9:45 am)

Friday, August 5 (5:30 pm) at Highmark Stadium - Return of the Blue and Red

Sunday, August 7 (11:45 am)

Wednesday, August 10 (9:45 am)

Thursday, August 11 (9:45 am)

The team said ticket details for the 'Return of the Blue and Red' practice at Highmark Stadium will be announced at a later date.