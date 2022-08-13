Seven impressive players from the Buffalo Bills preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Despite falling behind 24-10 in the fourth-quarter the Buffalo Bills erased a 14-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24. Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning field goal from 46 yards to lift the Bills to their ninth-straight preseason win. With most of their starters sidelined, the Bills relied on depth players and rookies as they opened up the 2022 preseason with a win.

Seven players who impressed in the Bills preseason debut:

Boogie Basham

During his rookie season, defensive end Boogie Basham failed to make the splash plays the Bills were hoping for when he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. On Saturday, Basham made the biggest play of the day, getting off the edge and forcing a fumble when he sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles. The loose ball was scooped up by linebacker Terrel Bernard for the Bills only touchdown of the day.

Basham will likely be a rotational piece for the Bills, but given how the coaching staff likes to keep players fresh, the second-year pass rusher should have an opportunity to make more of an impact than he did as a rookie.

Terrel Bernard

While Basham forced the fumble on the aforementioned play, Bernard was in the perfect position to recover the ball, and take it 69-yards for a touchdown. Bernard has had an impressive camp and continued his strong summer performance in his first NFL game. With Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be tough for Bernard to get on the field. But given his versatility and ability, he may play more than anticipated.

Baylon Spector

Spector was the last player selected by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft but on Saturday he might quite the impression. The rookie linebacker led the Bills with eight tackles [three solo, five assists]. If Spector makes the 53-man roster, he'll likely be primarily a contributor on special teams when active. But it's an encouraging sign to see both of the Bills linebackers from the 2022 draft class start the preseason with impactful games.

Matt Araiza

Nobody stole the show quite like Matt Araiza. We knew he had a big leg and he showed that off with his only punt attempt of the game. Araiza booted the ball 82 yards for a touchback. Preseason stats don't count for NFL records but Araiza's 82-yard punt would've tied the longest punt in the NFL since 2013. Araiza also held for Tyler Bass on an extra-point attempt and field goal attempt without incident.

Khalil Shakir

It's going to be hard for the Bills to keep Khalil Shakir off the field. In his preseason debut, Shakir finished with five catches for 92 yards. Shakir provides versatility and also returned two punts. His skill-set combined with the Bills' drop-off in depth after their top-three wide receivers should provide the fifth-round pick an opportunity when the games start to count.

Kaiir Elam

Both Bills rookie cornerbacks had impressive preseason debuts. Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford went up against a Matt Ryan led Colts offense and did commendable jobs. Both players had pass breakups and looked solid in coverage. As we've seen during camp, Elam played with physicality but did take a pass-interference penalty in the first half. It wasn't perfect, but it was a solid debut for the Bills' first-round pick in April.

Christian Benford

Benford's play drew interest from executives around the league. NFL Network reporter Cynthia Frelund reported during the Bills broadcast that multiple front-office members reached out to her during the game to ask if Benford will make the 53-man roster. With interest from around the league and his play this summer, that feels like a certainty.

BONUS: Isaiah Hodgins

After the first half I wasn't expecting to highlight Hodgins but he had an exceptional second-half as the Bills mounted a comeback. Hodgins finished with a game-high nine catches for 77 yards. His biggest play came on the sideline as he brought in a 27-yard dime from Matt Barkely. Before the game, I believed Hodgins was firmly on the bubble but after his performance on Saturday, it feels like he's now on the right side of the 53-man roster.