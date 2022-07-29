"Settle-ing" nicely: Bills DT Tim Settle brings skill and charisma to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — New Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle brings a lot to the table.

“He’s tough, he’s hard-nosed. He’s a guy who’s going to win his one on one’s," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Leslie Frazier sees what Settle brings to the football field. Tim on the other hand would like you all to know what else he’s bringing to Buffalo.

"I’m bringing all the energy, all the juice, all the love.”

And love is most definitely what Bills fans may feel about the former Washington Commander if he proves to be a legitimate weapon to Buffalo’s run-defense.

Settle believes he can be the missing piece that plugs all the holes in the league’s number one defense. And that’s exactly why he answered the door when Buffalo came knocking.

“I see the vision and I see the message they’re trying to display. As far as a team," Settle told 7 Sports. "I see what they’re trying to build and I’m just trying to be a part of something.”

In his four years in the NFL, Settle has played in 15 games or more each season. His durability is enough to warrant praise. But he’s never been given a chance to become a solidified starter. However that could very well change in Buffalo. Thanks to some advice he’s been picking up from the guys around him.

“Just be dominant. The guy next to you is going to do his job if you do your job. We’re all going to be good," Settle adds.

Tim has also been locked in a heated battle for the team's most loudest. Whether he knows it or not. He’s definitely made his case for top-honors despite a roaring opposition from Isaiah McKenzie. But don’t worry Tim according to Micah Hyde, Isaiah is the king of his own-category.

“Tim’s always loud. So I think Tim takes the cake for being the loudest. But the most annoying? “Little Dirty,” (Isaiah McKenzie) for sure. He’s in a league of his own. Major leagues for sure," said Hyde.