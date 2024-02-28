See where the Buffalo Bills ownership and facilities rank among other teams on NFLPA team report cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League Players Association has released its second annual team report cards.

According to the NFLPA, the report cards are meant to "illuminate what the daily experience is for players and their families at each team," and it focuses on the following:

Objectives



Highlight positive clubs – It is really important to highlight the teams that are doing things well and where players are happy. It makes a big difference when players go to work feeling supported by their club, and we want our members to know which clubs make players feel that way based on the responses from some who were at that club during this past year.

Identify clubs that need improvement - For players who have been on one team and are looking to move elsewhere for whatever reason, there is currently no centralized resource to compare some players’ feelings and opinions about their working experiences from one team to another.

Highlight best practices and standards - Players who have only played on one team for their entire career may accept their team’s standards as the norm and often think conditions are the same everywhere else. Making more information and opinions available can not only inform players about best practices, but also hopefully help raise the standards across all clubs

Desired Results



Educate our membership – Our goal as a union is always to bring value to our members, and getting feedback from them is a classic union tool to get a better understanding of what membership feels about certain issues. We hope this can be a resource for all players.

Information will lead to action – No problem can be fixed until it is identified and acknowledged as a problem. We hope that teams will take this feedback and improve the facilities and players’ experiences, where needed.

Teams were graded in the following categories:

Treatment of Families

Food/Cafeteria

Nutritionist/Dietician

Locker Room

Training Room

Training Staff

Weight Room

Strength Coaches

Team Travel

Head Coach

Ownership

The NFLPA said the survey was administered from August 26 to November 16, 2023, by Artemis Strategy Group and 1,706 active NFL players completed the survey in full, which comes out to more than a 77% response rate.

So, where do the Buffalo Bills rank among other NFL teams?

In total, the Bills rank 11th out of 32 teams. Below, you can find what they were graded in each category.



Category Grade Rank out of 32 Treatment of Families B 6th Food/Cafeteria C 23rd Nutritionist/Dietician D+ 29th Locker Room B+ 8th Training Room B+ 8th Training Staff B 19th Weight Room A+ 2nd Strength Coaches A 3rd Team Travel D 25th Head Coach A 12th Ownership A- 8th

You can find more on Buffalo's report card here.

You can find the team's 2023 report card here.

You can find all teams' report cards here.