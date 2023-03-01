Buffalo Bills ranked #9 overall among NFL teams in first-ever NFLPA report cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League Players Association released its first-ever team report cards on Wednesday.

A total of 1,300 NFL players provided information about their current club to identify areas that could use improvement and raise standards across the league.

"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras." - The National Football League Players Association

The Buffalo Bills ranked 9th overall among the 32 teams.

NFLPA

According to the report, the team enjoys playing for head coach Sean McDermott and believes the Pegula family was willing to invest money into upgrading their facility.

Most of the team complaints centered around wanting to hire more staff including nutritionists, trainers, and physical therapists. They say some staff splits time between the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bills' grades from their weight room and strength coaches were tied for the highest in the league, while their team travel score was among the lowest.

The Minnesota Vikings ranked highest overall, with none of their grades in individual categories dropping below an A-. The Washington Commanders ranked last in the league overall, and either last or tied for last in team travel, locker room, training room, and treatment of families.

More information on the report cards can be found here.