Sanders, Moss, Epenesa all inactive for Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) gestures to fans after making a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Emmanuel Sanders
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 11:41:05-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In addition to two offensive lineman being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buffalo Bills announced that Emmanuel Sanders (knee injury) along with Zack Moss and AJ Epenesa (ankle injury) are inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Earlier in the week the Bills announced that Josh Allen is healthy enough to play on Sunday after he had a sprained foot and was limited in practice until Friday.

Moss is a healthy scratch.

Jacob Capra will make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday on the offensive line.

