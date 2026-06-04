Ribbon cutting for new Highmark Stadium to be held on June 23

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Full details are still being worked out, but the Buffalo Bills have confirmed to 7 News that the ribbon cutting for the new Highmark Stadium is expected to be held on June 23.

Earlier this week, Erie County issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for the new Highmark Stadium, clearing the way for the Bills to begin moving in.

The Bills said that the project is now 96 percent complete, with work ongoing in several areas, including the concourses and seating bowl. Suite and premium areas are still under active construction as well.

Bills President of Business Operations, Pete Guelli, released a statement earlier this week on the temporary certificate of occupancy:

"Thank you to Populous, Legends Project Development, Gilbane-Turner, the thousands of workers, plus our internal staff who have contributed to the design and construction of our incredible new home. We'd also like to express our continued gratitude to Mark Poloncarz and his team from Erie County, specifically Bill Geary, Kris Straus and Shawn Griffin for their dedication and teamwork leading the code review efforts. Receiving the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from Erie County allows us to move into the next phase of preparation for the 2026 NFL season."

Highmark Stadium and Legends Global will host a job fair on June 15 at the Kaleida Health Sports Performance Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as they look to fill 500 jobs at the new stadium.

"We are looking for 500 workers for a wide range of stadium culinary, concessions and premium job opportunities, including: cooks, dishwashers, supervisors, attendants, catering servers, beertenders, bartenders, warehouse, retail cashiers, interns, nonprofit groups and more," a release says.

All positions are open to candidates 18 and older.

The first major event planned inside the facility is the return of the Blue and Red Practice, set for August 8.

The Bills are scheduled to have two home preseason games, August 15 vs. the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. and August 27 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m.

The team will play its first regular season game at the new stadium in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Last month, the Bills released drone photos of the first test of the new stadium's video boards.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

Demolition is underway at the team's old home. The Bills said power was disconnected at the former stadium on May 1 and the project is slated for completion by March 2027. Breeze National is serving as the demolition contractor.

WATCH: Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 2027

Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 2027

In March, we got a chance to go inside to learn more about the emotional process of removing memorabilia as crews prepared for demolition.

"You want to cry," said Brandon Steiner, the CEO of CollectibleXchange, the company charged with preserving and selling pieces of stadium history to Bills fans. "It's a little sad because I know what's transpired in this stadium, the love, the connection, the family, it's almost a religious experience."

WATCH: Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Also in March, we got a chance to tour the new stadium construction site to see the progress. At the time, the Bills said the project was 93 percent complete.

WATCH: Inside look at the new Highmark Stadium, future home of the Buffalo Bills, now 93 percent complete