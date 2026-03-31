ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium, the future home of the Buffalo Bills, is taking shape and is now more than 90 percent complete.

As that stadium nears completion, work is now beginning to pull the old Highmark Stadium apart piece by piece, starting with the seats.

Today, I got a chance to go inside to learn more about the emotional process of officially tearing down the longtime home of the Bills, which holds more than five decades of memories for fans.

"You want to cry," said Brandon Steiner, the CEO of CollectibleXchange, the company charged with preserving and selling pieces of stadium history to Bills fans.

"It's a little sad because I know what's transpired in this stadium, the love, the connection, the family, it's almost a religious experience," Steiner said.

The process began in February, with seats, goal posts, and hundreds of stadium signs already harvested and stored.

"Right now we're taking out all the red seats, and you can see over on my shoulder there, you can see that all the bleachers are coming out," Steiner said.

WATCH: Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

In the coming weeks, the iconic turf will join them.

"We never thought we would sell out the turf. We knew we would sell a good amount, but we are probably going to sell out the turf," Steiner said.

Bills fans can claim their piece of history online here. The selection ranges from seat backs autographed by Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas to pieces of the goalpost itself, with some very unique items on the way.

The troughs from the restrooms at Highmark Stadium are apparently a hot item. They are not for sale just yet, but Steiner says fans are showing high interest in the limited inventory of around 35.

"They've been very popular, and there is a big waiting list," Steiner said.

"People really want them. There is a very long list for the troughs, " Steiner said. "If you are interested in the troughs, please message in because there is a long list and we are trying to figure out a democratic way."

From the troughs to the turf, it is a chance to own a piece of Bills history, and Steiner says the interest and passion of Bills fans have been on full display.

"I consider the Buffalo Bills fan base the number one fan base I have ever dealt with, and I think I've been around for 40 years doing this," Steiner said.

"I know what the stadium means to Bills fans. I know what the stadium means to the city. It's going to be missed," Steiner said.

CollectibleXchange will split sales proceeds with Erie County, which owns the stadium. Steiner believes the county's cut will easily surpass the $1 million originally projected, thanks to overwhelming fan demand.

Fans who have already put in orders should be getting more information on pickup in the coming weeks.

I recently had a chance to tour the latest developments inside the new stadium. You can read more here and watch our previous report below.