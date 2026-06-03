Job fair to be held on June 15 to fill 500 jobs at the new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week, Erie County issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for the new Highmark Stadium, clearing the way for the Buffalo Bills to begin moving in.

Now, Highmark Stadium and Legends Global will host a large-scale hiring fair to fill 500 jobs. The job fair will be held at the Kaleida Health Sports Performance Center on June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are looking for 500 workers for a wide range of stadium culinary, concessions and premium job opportunities, including: cooks, dishwashers, supervisors, attendants, catering servers, beertenders, bartenders, warehouse, retail cashiers, interns, nonprofit groups and more," a release says.

All positions are open to candidates 18 and older.