Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Job fair to be held on June 15 to fill 500 jobs at the new Highmark Stadium

highmark.jpg
WKBW
highmark.jpg
Posted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week, Erie County issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for the new Highmark Stadium, clearing the way for the Buffalo Bills to begin moving in.

Now, Highmark Stadium and Legends Global will host a large-scale hiring fair to fill 500 jobs. The job fair will be held at the Kaleida Health Sports Performance Center on June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are looking for 500 workers for a wide range of stadium culinary, concessions and premium job opportunities, including: cooks, dishwashers, supervisors, attendants, catering servers, beertenders, bartenders, warehouse, retail cashiers, interns, nonprofit groups and more," a release says.

All positions are open to candidates 18 and older.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app