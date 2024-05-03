Instant Reaction: Reward greater than risk for Buffalo Bills as they sign WR Chase Claypool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chase Claypool is the newest wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old was a 2020 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers but hasn't had much success in the league since his sophomore season.

Wait, Chase Claypool?! — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 3, 2024

Claypool burst onto the scene during his first two years, catching 121 catches for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns. But after a less prominent role in the Steelers offense during his third season, Pittsburgh traded the disgruntled wide receiver to the Bears. It didn't work out in Chicago, and he was eventually traded yet again to Miami. Claypool played just nine games with the Dolphins and caught four passes.

There's a reason it hasn't worked out for Claypool on three different teams. At a certain point, it's not all about Claypool being in a bad situation. He either needs to play better or have a better attitude when things aren't going well. But the talent is there and there's upside with a move like this.

First off, Claypool isn't a slam dunk to even make the team. But if he has a strong summer, there's no reason to think he couldn't be a better depth piece for the Bills than the guys they have in the middle of their wide receiver depth chart.

Chase Claypool is an example of taking a flier on a guy. He’s bounced around for a reason. He has a level of talent, but has not shown it nearly enough on the field. Before we start talking about his role on the team, he’s gotta make the team. #BillsMafia — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) May 3, 2024

Claypool isn't fighting for a roster spot or playing time with guys like Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, or Curtis Samuel. He's competing with guys like Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, and Justin Shorter. If he can show he's got game left in training camp he'll win a job on the roster. But if he doesn't, the Bills will cut him and this won't hurt them long-term.

Do I love the move? No. But I don't hate it either. This is all about risk/reward and in this instance, I think the reward is greater than the risk.