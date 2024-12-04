Reunited for a run into the playoffs; Buffalo Bills bring back safety Micah Hyde

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of hinting at the possibility of a Micah Hyde return it has finally happened. On Wednesday, with five games left in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills announced the veteran safety has been signed to the practice squad.

Hyde, 33, hasn’t played this season but has spent the last seven years with the Bills. After last season ended, Hyde said he didn’t know what his future held, but declared he would either play for the Bills or retire. As for the Bills, they said several times on record that they hadn’t closed the door on a potential return.

"Just to set expectations, Micah is in a practice squad role," head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. "We are fully confident in Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, and Kareem Jackson. They have all been doing a real good job for us in the roles they are currently in. They will stay in those roles and Micah will stay in a practice squad role, but good to have him back and his family as well."

Oh so the Bills might need to add a safety? 🤔 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/6ptR48gpJM — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 5, 2024

The veteran safety adds much-needed depth at the position behind Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin, who have played well for the last several weeks. While we don’t know what his role will be, Hyde can provide reliable depth and knows the system. As for exepctations, well, McDermott isn't rushing anything.

"Let's just take it one day at a time and number one, make sure everyone understands what his role is right now, and we'll just see," McDermott added. "We'll take it one day at a time and it's about the team, it's always about the team, and it's never about one person and in this case Micah would not want that."

Bove’s Take:

I’m honestly surprised it took this long. On Leading The Charge and It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo I’ve said I thought this move would happen a few weeks before the bye week. As it turns out, it happened right after it.

Hyde’s knack for consistent play and leadership on and off the field make him a valuable addition to the roster. He likely won’t play a ton, at least not right away, but serves as an insurance policy at an important position on the Bills defense. Behind Hamlin and Rapp are currently Cole Bishop, who has played very little this season, and Cam Lewis, who is used in a lot of different situations.

Remember last year how banged up the Bills were against the Chiefs in the playoffs? This is a move before the regular season ends to try and prevent that from happening down the road.

This is a smart move because there isn’t much risk involved. If Hyde comes back and looks like the player he once was, he’ll have a chance to contribute on the field. If he’s rusty or not playing at the level we’re accustomed to, he can lead from the sidelines and in the locker room.

Even though Hyde hasn’t been in Buffalo for several months, you know he’s been watching the Bills closely. This team has as good of a chance as any of the Sean McDermott-coached teams to win it all. I’m sure that was an opportunity the veteran safety couldn’t pass up.