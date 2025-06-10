Reports: James Cook is in attendance for Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After weeks of debating whether Buffalo Bills running back James Cook would report for mandatory minicamp, we now know the answer. Cook is in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to make $5.2 million. The two-time Pro Bowler tied a Bills franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Cook ran for 1,009 yards in his third NFL season and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

It was far and away Cook’s most productive season in the NFL as he entered the final season of his four-year rookie deal. Cook and his older brother Dalvin have both hinted at wanting a new deal worth $15 million per season on social media, but the Bills have said they don’t anticipate something happening in the foreseeable future. While at the NFL League Meetings in late March, GM Brandon Beane said the team loves Cook and hasn’t closed the door on a contract in the future, but the team has shifted its focus to preparing for the upcoming season and not handing out more contract extensions.

Head coach Sean McDermott echoed similar praise for the star running back and has said several times how valuable Cook is to what the Bills do on offense. In addition to his 1,009 rushing yards last season, Cook had 32 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

“He was obviously huge for us last year and I’m excited when he is here to be able to get with him,” Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady said last week. “I obviously love Jimbo, but just like everyone, whenever someone isn’t here, it’s an opportunity for the guys that are. You know seeing Ray (Davis), Ty (Johnson), D-Ev (Darrynton Evans) & Frank (Gore) get those opportunities. Everyone kind of benefits from that and I’m excited for whenever Jimbo is back with us.”