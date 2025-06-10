ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — For the first time since his demands for a new contract became public, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the first day of mandatory minicamp.

"I like my money. I definitely do, and that's why I'm here," Cook said.

'I like my money': Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reports to mandatory minicamp

Given the fines Cook would've faced by missing practice over the next couple of days, it's safe to assume he was referencing the fact that he was at practice today to avoid those fines. But, given how the past few months have been between Cook and the team, you never know.

Both head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen weighed in on the matter today.

"I'm very proud that he's here and working as hard as he is to be on the field with us," Allen said. "I know a lot of guys who wouldn't do that. But he's out there working hard and showing everyone that he's here for the right reasons. Hopefully, that can get solved. I love Jimbo, and I think the whole team does. He's one of the best backs in the league, and hopefully that can be reflected soon."

"I credit James," McDermott said. "Business is business, and at the end of the day, I know he loves being around this team and the guys in the locker room, and he loves to play football. I respect his decision to be here and be amongst the team and get some work in today. We're looking forward to that."

Cook made it clear that when he is with the team practicing, the business aspect of the job won't get in the way of the other parts that go along with it.

"I'm just going to be where my feet is every day and I just want to play football, that's what I'm here to do," Cook said. "Everything is business. Ain't no hard feelings. I don't ever have beef with nobody. Everything is going to work out how it's supposed to work out."

It remains unclear if the Bills and Cook have gained any middle ground in the ongoing situation regarding his request for a new contract.

