Reports: Former Bills CB Levi Wallace joining Steelers

Adrian Krause / AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) scores on a 19-yard pass play with Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:10:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills Levi Wallace is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Jordan Schultz , Wallace has agreed to a two-year deal with Pittsburgh worth $8 million.

Wallace joined the Bills in 2018 as undrafted free agent and has started 52 games during his career.

In 2021, Wallace started all 17 regular season games for the Bills and finished with 58 combined tackles and two interceptions.

During his career, Wallace has six interceptions and 219 tackles.

