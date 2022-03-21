Reports: Bills sign former Jets WR Jamison Crowder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly in the mix. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Buffalo is signing wide receiver Jamison Crowder for one season.

WR Jamison Crowder to the #Bills on a one year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

In 12 games with the New York Jets last season, Crowder racked up 51 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns. In his last full season, he set a career high in catches (78) with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder, 28, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. During his tenure in Washington, Crowder also fielded punts.