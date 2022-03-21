Watch
Reports: Bills sign former Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Joshua Bessex/AP
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:42:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly in the mix. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Buffalo is signing wide receiver Jamison Crowder for one season.

In 12 games with the New York Jets last season, Crowder racked up 51 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns. In his last full season, he set a career high in catches (78) with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder, 28, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. During his tenure in Washington, Crowder also fielded punts.

