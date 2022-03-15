Report: Vikings agree to deal with former Bills DT Harrison Phillips

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Harrison Phillips' tenure with the Buffalo Bills appears to be coming to an end. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Phillips has agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings for a reported $19.5 million.

Phillips, 26, was a third-round pick of the Bills in 2018. During his time in Buffalo, Phillips appeared in 45 games. In 2021 his role expanded, starting eight games and recording 28 solo tackles. Phillips also added four tackles for loss in 2021 and six quarterback hits.

Despite his success on the field, Phillips' presence may have made an even greater impact in the community. The former Bills defensive tackle is a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work with his Playmakers Organization. The group provides experiences and support for children with differing abilities.