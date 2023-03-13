Report: Tremaine Edmunds to sign with the Chicago Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chicago Bears are signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Schefter said it is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL.

Edmunds is 24 years old and was originally drafted by the Bills in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. Across five seasons with the Bills, Edmunds had 565 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 5 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

According to Pro Football Reference, Edmunds led the team in tackles in four out of the five seasons. In the one season he didn't lead the team he was second.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

