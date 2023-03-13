Watch Now
Report: Tremaine Edmunds to sign with the Chicago Bears

Seth Wenig/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 16:36:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chicago Bears are signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Schefter said it is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL.

Edmunds is 24 years old and was originally drafted by the Bills in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. Across five seasons with the Bills, Edmunds had 565 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 5 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

According to Pro Football Reference, Edmunds led the team in tackles in four out of the five seasons. In the one season he didn't lead the team he was second.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

