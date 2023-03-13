Report: Buffalo Bills agree to terms with offensive lineman Connor McGovern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFL Free Agency is set to officially start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. but the free agent negotiating period opened at noon on Monday and the Buffalo Bills have reportedly added to their offensive line.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills have agreed to terms with guard Connor McGovern on a three-year deal worth $23 million.

McGovern is 25 years old and was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round, 90th overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 45 games across three seasons with the Cowboys.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo.



This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Garafolo also reports that Bills running back Nyheim Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay with the Bills. According to Garafolo, Hines will convert part of his base salary to a signing bonus to provide some cap relief.

#Bills RB Nyhiem Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay in Buffalo, sources say. He’ll convert part of his base salary to signing bonus to provide some cap relief. Incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in ’23. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Earlier Monday morning the Bills announced the team agreed to terms with punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. According to the Bills, Martin agreed to a three-year deal and Matakveich agreed to a one-year deal.

On Sunday the Bills announced the team and linebacker Matt Milano agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

On March 3 the Bills announced the team re-signed guard Ike Boettger to a one-year deal.