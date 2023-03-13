Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills agree to terms with offensive lineman Connor McGovern

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern (66) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 14:53:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFL Free Agency is set to officially start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. but the free agent negotiating period opened at noon on Monday and the Buffalo Bills have reportedly added to their offensive line.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills have agreed to terms with guard Connor McGovern on a three-year deal worth $23 million.

McGovern is 25 years old and was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round, 90th overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 45 games across three seasons with the Cowboys.

Garafolo also reports that Bills running back Nyheim Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay with the Bills. According to Garafolo, Hines will convert part of his base salary to a signing bonus to provide some cap relief.

Earlier Monday morning the Bills announced the team agreed to terms with punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. According to the Bills, Martin agreed to a three-year deal and Matakveich agreed to a one-year deal.

On Sunday the Bills announced the team and linebacker Matt Milano agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

On March 3 the Bills announced the team re-signed guard Ike Boettger to a one-year deal.

