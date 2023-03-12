Watch Now
Bills agree to terms with linebacker Matt Milano on two-year extension through 2026

Ron Schwane/AP
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 12, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Sunday the Buffalo Bills announced they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension for All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano. Keeping him in Buffalo through 2026.

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the move creates six million dollars in cap space for the Bills this offseason.

Milano, a fifth round draft pick back in 2017 from Boston College has been a staple to Buffalo's defense. Along with bolstering the unit to being a top-five defense in the NFL. He is continually on-top of individual leaderboards for AFC linebackers.

He finished tied for third in tackles for loss among linebackers in the AFC this past season. And since 2017 he leads the Bills in that category with 56. The second place mark is Jerry Hughes with 36.

The NFL free agency period begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. est.

