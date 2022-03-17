Watch
Report: Shaq Lawson returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal

John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) knocks Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen (2) to the ground during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Broncos Bills Football
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:31:42-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Shaq Lawson will be returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old defensive end was selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Bills. Across those four seasons, he played in 50 games and had 108 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

Since leaving the Bills he has played one season with the Miami Dolphins and another with the New York Jets. Across those two seasons, he played in 28 games and had 32 tackles and five sacks.

This would be the second former defensive lineman to rejoin the Bills as the team previously announced the return of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal. Phillips ended his introductory press conference by saying "Shaq, sign the contract."

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday Lawson tweeted photos from when he was previously with the Bills and said "Back at home."

