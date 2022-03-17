Buffalo Bills announce the return of DT Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Bills defensive line as the team has announced the signing of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Phillips played parts of two seasons with the Bills, in 2018 and 2019. In those two seasons, he played in 28 games and had 50 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. He spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

"It's the family aspect that really draws me to this. You're playing for more than money here," - Jordan Phillips #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/SngooYE6LP — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 17, 2022

Phillips was a 2015 second round pick of the Miami Dolphins and he played in parts of three seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career before he joined the Bills.

Across his seven years in the NFL, Phillips has played in 94 games and has tallied 146 tackles and 20 sacks.

The team also officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Tim Settle to a two-year contract Thursday.