Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills announce the return of DT Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal

Eagles Bills Football
John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills' Jordan Phillips, top, reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Eagles Bills Football
Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:25:17-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Bills defensive line as the team has announced the signing of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Phillips played parts of two seasons with the Bills, in 2018 and 2019. In those two seasons, he played in 28 games and had 50 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. He spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Phillips was a 2015 second round pick of the Miami Dolphins and he played in parts of three seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career before he joined the Bills.

Across his seven years in the NFL, Phillips has played in 94 games and has tallied 146 tackles and 20 sacks.

The team also officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Tim Settle to a two-year contract Thursday.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine