Report: DT Tim Settle coming to Bills on two-year contract

Tim Settle Washington
Bill Kostroun/AP
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) celebrates with Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) after Settle recovered a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Tim Settle Washington
Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 18:26:46-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are reportedly adding more depth to their defensive line, and he's a former teammate of current Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are bringing in DT Tim Settle on a two-year deal. Settle and Edmunds both played for Virginia Tech.

Settle was taken in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played four seasons with the now Washington Commanders. He primarily played in a backup role, only starting two games in his four-year career. In those games played Settle had seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and 54 combined tackles.

