Report: RB J.D. McKissic will not sign with Buffalo Bills, will instead return to Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — After it was reported RB J.D. McKissic intended to sign a two-year $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he "changed his mind" and will instead return to Washington.

According to Schefter, Washington initially didn’t offer McKissic a deal but once he heard Washington was willing to match the deal the Bills offered him he decided to return.

Background on the change of heart: Washington initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal - until he agreed to one in Buffalo, per his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy. Once McKissic heard Washington was willing to match the offer, he didn’t want to leave. https://t.co/E7TvPcYYZQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

McKissic, 28, spent the last two seasons in Washington where he had the third most receptions from a running back [123] during that span. In 2021 McKissic's production dropped off due to an injury but he still finished with 43 catches in 11 games, averaging 9.2 yards per reception. In 2020, McKissic exploded for 80 catches for 589 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per catch.

On the ground, McKissic had 48 rushes for 212 yards and two touchdowns this past season. During his six-year career, McKissic has averaged 4.4 yards per carry.