Report: RB J.D. McKissic will not sign with Buffalo Bills, will instead return to Washington

Adrian Kraus/AP
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) carries the ball while pursued by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — After it was reported RB J.D. McKissic intended to sign a two-year $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he "changed his mind" and will instead return to Washington.

According to Schefter, Washington initially didn’t offer McKissic a deal but once he heard Washington was willing to match the deal the Bills offered him he decided to return.

McKissic, 28, spent the last two seasons in Washington where he had the third most receptions from a running back [123] during that span. In 2021 McKissic's production dropped off due to an injury but he still finished with 43 catches in 11 games, averaging 9.2 yards per reception. In 2020, McKissic exploded for 80 catches for 589 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per catch.

On the ground, McKissic had 48 rushes for 212 yards and two touchdowns this past season. During his six-year career, McKissic has averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

