Report: New York Giants to sign Buffalo Bills QB Jake Fromm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the New York Giants will sign Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round, 167th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has not played in a regular season NFL game since being drafted and he has been on the team's practice squad this season.

According to Pelissero, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones strained his neck early in last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and his status is TBD for the Giants' game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.