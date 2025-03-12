Report: 'It's a big swing' Buffalo Bills and defensive end Joey Bosa agree to one-year deal

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to multiple NFL reports, the Buffalo Bills and free agent defensive end Joey Bosa have agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $12.6 million.

Bosa, who had previously spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers, brings a whole new dynamic to the Bills pass rush and defense as a whole.

In 2024, Bosa had five sacks in 14 games to go along with 22 total tackles. Those 14 games were the most Bosa had played in an NFL season since 2021 after missing time due to injury in 2023 and 2022.

Injuries have somewhat derailed his career from reaching its true potential and does come to Buffalo with a high risk, high reward price tag.

But similar to when the team brought in Von Miller during the 2022 offseason (who has now been released), they need a true game-changer that can close a game out in big moments. While he's injury prone, Bosa has all the capability and then some to be that for the Bills defense.

Paired up with fellow defensive ends Greg Rousseau, and AJ Epenesa it'll be interesting to monitor his snap count as the season progresses.

Both Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts provide instant reactions to the breaking news in the video above. You can find all their work over on WKBW.com, Instagram and X under "Leading the Charge," along with their personal accounts.