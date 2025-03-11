Report: Former Buffalo Bills WR Mack Hollins to sign with division rival New England Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fan-favorite Buffalo Bills wide receiver is reportedly heading to the division rival New England Patriots.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, Mack Hollins and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

The "free the feet" sensation, known for not wearing shoes and walking around barefoot unless he was in uniform, spent a single season with the Bills but quickly won over his teammates and the fans with his outgoing personality.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) arrives at stadium prior to the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

We spoke with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during training camp last summer about Hollins, and he said, “I love Mack. He’s one of the all-time greats and I’ve only been around him for a few months now. But the energy and juice he has is infectious towards his teammates."

Hollins played in all 17 regular-season games with the Bills and tallied 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a big contributor on special teams.

You can find more from our story with Hollins last summer here.