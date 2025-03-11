Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Report: Former Buffalo Bills WR Mack Hollins to sign with division rival New England Patriots

Cardinals Bills Football
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Cardinals Bills Football
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fan-favorite Buffalo Bills wide receiver is reportedly heading to the division rival New England Patriots.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, Mack Hollins and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

The "free the feet" sensation, known for not wearing shoes and walking around barefoot unless he was in uniform, spent a single season with the Bills but quickly won over his teammates and the fans with his outgoing personality.

Ravens Bills Football
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) arrives at stadium prior to the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

We spoke with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during training camp last summer about Hollins, and he said, “I love Mack. He’s one of the all-time greats and I’ve only been around him for a few months now. But the energy and juice he has is infectious towards his teammates."

Hollins played in all 17 regular-season games with the Bills and tallied 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a big contributor on special teams.

You can find more from our story with Hollins last summer here.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app