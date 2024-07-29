No shoes, cut shirt, no problem: Buffalo Bills WR Mack Hollins has been a training camp sensation

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — No shoes, a cut shirt, and no problems for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins so far through training camp.

The no-shoes sensation is leaving quite the impression on his teammates, especially his quarterback Josh Allen.

“I love Mack. He’s one of the all-time greats and I’ve only been around him for a few months now. But the energy and juice he has is infectious towards his teammates," said Allen.

But where does the no-shoes origin story start?

“Well, my mom and dad got together and nine months later I popped out. And then I was barefoot and somebody came along and ruined it," Hollins told reporters during training camp.

Ah, wait let’s not go that far back, but let's rewind to when an injury made even walking difficult for Hollins. So he did what he had to do, which was of course call a couple of Australians.

"Found these guys from Australia called Melbourne Muscular Therapies. I flew them out...when I was with the Eagles at the time...They showed up with no shoes on in Philly and I was like 'what the hell are y’all doing?'" Hollins said. "Same way you guys look at me is how I was looking at them.”

From that moment on Hollins only wears shoes when it’s below 35 degrees, when it’s wet outside, and cleats when he’s playing.

The Bills are Hollins' fifth NFL team in his career. When asked why he’s moved around the league despite being universally liked in locker rooms, his response was fitting.

“I’ll always bet on myself. And I know people say 'you’re on a one-year deal like what could go wrong?' Well, what could go right? I bet on myself, shake the dice and if they roll for a seven I’ll collect my money," added Hollins.

Hollins will certainly help this Bills offense on the field but he’s already made just as big of an impact on this team off of it.

“Speaks to who he is, like guys want to follow him. He’s the first one up here...before the strength coach and he’s out here working, dripping sweat and it’s 5 a.m.," added offensive coordinator Joe Brady.