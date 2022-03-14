Report: Former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky heading to Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — It appears former Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Trubisky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers.

Fowler adds that Trubisky's top two choices were Pittsburgh and the New York Giants, who are now coached by former Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll.

Trubisky, 27, joined the Bills prior to the 2021 season and served as Josh Allen's backup. During his time with the Bills Trubisky threw just eight passes.

“I really enjoyed our time with Mitch. Class act, entire family, really, class people. It's hard to handle a situation where you're coming from basically a career starter to being a backup," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Trubisky at the NFL Combine. "That's a totally different dynamic. When somebody else is in front of the microphone a couple lockers down from yours, I thought Mitch Trubisky handled that extremely well, as good as anybody could have handled it. And then when given the opportunity to play, whether it was in preseason or the regular season, he did a phenomenal job. Command of the playbook. I think it's unrealistic to think that we're going to be able to have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family which I know he's going to do."

The Bills are slated to take on the Steelers in Orchard Park next season.