Buffalo Bills trade for Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have acquired Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Bills are sending a 2024 third-round pick to the Packers for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Douglas is 28 years old and was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played for the Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Packers across his seven-year career.

In those seven seasons, Douglas has played in 96 games, starting 57 of them, and has 354 tackles, 15 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

This reported move strengthens the cornerback position for the Bills after Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending achilles injury earlier this month.