Reports: Buffalo Bills to sign running back Leonard Fournette

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills are signing running back Leonard Fournette to the practice squad.

It was first reported by Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. It was later reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, citing Fournette's agents.

Fournette was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round, 4th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Jacksonville, Fournette signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a big part of the team that went on to win Super Bowl LV.

In six NFL seasons, Fournette has 4,478 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. He also has 2,219 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Earlier this month the Bills placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve due to a neck injury and in a corresponding move promoted running back Ty Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Johnson, James Cook and Latavius Murray are the running backs currently on the active roster.