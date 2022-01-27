Report: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen declines invitation to play in Pro Bowl to rest and recover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has declined an invitation to play in the Pro Bowl to allow his body to rest and recover, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were voted to represent the Bills on the AFC Pro Bowl roster this year, Allen and eight other players were named as alternates.

Allen released a statement via Mortensen Thursday announcing he was declining the invitation to play to allow his body "to rest and recover from the harshness of the season." You can find the full statement below.