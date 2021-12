Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Stefon Diggs named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Bills players have been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs represent the Bills on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Notable snubs for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen and safety Jordan Poyer.

The following players have been named as alternates



1st alternate: Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

2nd alternate: Dawson Knox, Tyler Matakevich

3rd alternate: Jordan Poyer, Reid Ferguson

4th alternate: Micah Hyde

5th alternate: Mitch Morse, Tyler Bass