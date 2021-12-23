Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Stefon Diggs named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Bills players have been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs represent the Bills on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
Notable snubs for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen and safety Jordan Poyer.
The following players have been named as alternates
- 1st alternate: Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds
- 2nd alternate: Dawson Knox, Tyler Matakevich
- 3rd alternate: Jordan Poyer, Reid Ferguson
- 4th alternate: Micah Hyde
- 5th alternate: Mitch Morse, Tyler Bass
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.