Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Stefon Diggs named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs onto the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Dec. 6, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Stefon Diggs
Posted at 8:12 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 20:12:03-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Bills players have been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs represent the Bills on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Notable snubs for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen and safety Jordan Poyer.

The following players have been named as alternates

  • 1st alternate: Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds
  • 2nd alternate: Dawson Knox, Tyler Matakevich
  • 3rd alternate: Jordan Poyer, Reid Ferguson
  • 4th alternate: Micah Hyde
  • 5th alternate: Mitch Morse, Tyler Bass
