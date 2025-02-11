Report: Buffalo Bills hiring Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are hiring Chris Tabor as the team's special teams coordinator.

Tabor spent last season out of the NFL but previously held the title of interim head coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

This move comes two days after the Bills fired former special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

Tabor brings 17 years of NFL coaching experience into Orchard Park. From 2011 through 2023 he was a special teams coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Tibbetts Take: The Bills saw far too many inconsistencies in the special teams aspect of their game during the 2024-2025 season and now turn to Tabor in hopes of making swift changes to that unit's operation.

A good special teams unit to me starts with not having to talk about them. The old case of "no news is good news" should be how a special teams unit operates unless they're doing something good. But in the case of the 24-25' Bills, that was far from the reality, and every week, it felt like we were talking about this aspect of the game hurting the Bills in one way or another.

Tabor's experience will be welcomed to Western New York and will keep the strong connection between Buffalo and Carolina alive.