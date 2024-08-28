Report: Buffalo Bills adding veteran QB Mike White to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the dust settled on cut-down day in the NFL the Buffalo Bills added a new quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the Bills are signing veteran quarterback Mike White to their practice squad.

White will join Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky in the quarterback room and brings plenty of his own experience in the AFC East.

The 29-year-old has spent time with both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins and has appeared in 14 NFL games.

While with the Jets, White started seven games and went 2-5. White was most recently with the Miami Dolphins but lost their backup quarterback battle to Skylar Thompson and was released earlier this week.

With Trubisky's injury potentially extending into the regular season, the Bills could need White to backup Allen for the first few weeks of the season.

White will start on the practice squad but can be elevated to the active roster if Trubisky is unavailable.

Buffalo opens the season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8th but will play White's former team the Miami Dolphins just four days later on September 12th.