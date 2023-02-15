Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills add WR coach Adam Henry

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the Buffalo Bills have hired Adam Henry as the teams new wide receivers coach.

Henry, 50, spent last season at Indiana University as the teams co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Prior to Indiana, Henry spent time with five NFL teams, with his most recent stint as the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach in 2020-2021.

Henry will replace Chad Hall, who served in the same role with the Bills since 2018. Earlier this month, Hall accepted a job in Jacksonville after his contract expired in Buffalo.

