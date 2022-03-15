Report: Buffalo Bills add RB J.D. McKissic

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW} — The Buffalo Bills have added another weapon to their offense. According to multiple reports, the Bills have agreed to a two-year deal with running back J.D. McKissic.

Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic intends to sign a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

McKissic, 28, spent the last two seasons in Washington where he had the third most receptions from a running back [123] during that span. In 2021 McKissic's production dropped off due to an injury but he still finished with 43 catches in 11 games, averaging 9.2 yards per reception. In 2020, McKissic exploded for 80 catches for 589 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per catch.

On the ground, McKissic had 48 rushes for 212 yards and two touchdowns this past season. During his six-year career, McKissic has averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

McKissic will join Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the Bills backfield but should take on a big role given his skillset and contract.

Bove's Take:

For the Bills, this move makes a ton of sense. McKissic brings their offense an element they don't currently have and his reported contract of $3.5 million per season won't break the bank.

Singletary closed out the 2021 season strong, but he's not the pass-catching threat McKissic has proven to be during his career. Last season, Singletary had 40 catches in 17 games, three fewer than McKissic, who only played in 11 games due to injury. This is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bills as they look to keep their offense dynamic heading into the 2022 season.