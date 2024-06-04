RECAP: Buffalo Bills defense is a mix of new and experienced pieces as team wraps up OTAs

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Throughout Buffalo Bills OTAs, we've talked a lot about the new pieces that have been added to the Bills offense. But now it's time to talk defense.

Starting with a very familiar face in a new role — former Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich is now the team's defensive coordinator. Although, we won't know until training camp per head coach Sean McDermott on how much say he'll have in the defensive play-calling.

Babich has a solid returning group up in the defensive trenches led by DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau, and Von Miller. Coming off a season where a lingering ACL injury kept him from meeting his expectations once he was finally cleared to play, Miller says he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

"I know what I can do, what I can still do at the end of the day and you gotta keep pushing," Miller said.

Miller represents one end of the experience spectrum you'll find on this defense and Gable Steveson represents the other end.

With just a handful of practices under his belt it's clear as per Babich that Steveson's development as a football player is starting from scratch. But that hasn't stopped teammates like Ed Oliver from being impressed with the chance he's taking here in Orchard Park.

"You talk about being the best at what you do he's literally the best at what he does. He won a gold medal," says Oliver. "He literally competed against the world and won."

You'll find more talking points in the video above with 7 Sports' Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbetts.