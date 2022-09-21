Raheem Blackshear leaves practice squad, Tanner Gentry re-signs

Some changes come to the Bills practice squad, as the Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear Buffalo re-signs wide receiver, Tanner Gentry.

Blackshear had an impressive preseason totaling over 200 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Gentry gains another opportunity. The veteran wide receiver was released on September 14 in order to make room for defensive tackle Prince Emili.

Prior, Gentry spent the entire 2021 NFL season on the practice squad, and the Bills signed him to a reserve futures contract back in February.