Poyer focused on contribution to Bills amid ongoing contract discussions

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — "I want to be here."

Bills safety Jordan Poyer ran out to a cheering crowd on the first day of training camp Sunday morning at St. John Fisher in Rochester. Amid the ongoing contract discussion he, his agent Drew Rosenhaus and Buffalo have been having over the course of the offseason, Poyer said that it's no hard for him to separate the business aspect of football and actually playing the game.

Bills General manager Brandon Beane said that he's confident his relationship with both Jordan and Rosenhaus will lead to something that benefits both parties.

"Drew and I have a great relationship. As do us and Jordan. Drew and I have had many conversations. It just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp. But we're good. i don;t talk about negotiations. Love Jordan, Drew is great to work with. And that's the extent I'd probably be willing to talk about it."

Poyer says he's feeling the best he's ever felt after this offseason and still believes he has a lot to showcase.

"I wanted to come today and show that I'm ready to play and that I can play at a high level." said Poyer. "And I'm going to continue being a leader for this team. And continue to do what I can to help this team win football games.

Day two of training camp starts Monday at 9:45 a.m.