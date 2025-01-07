Potential X factors and mismatches as Buffalo Bills take on Denver Broncos in Wild Card round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the NFL playoffs.

For the Buffalo Bills and every other playoff team their journey to a Super Bowl begins this weekend. The Bills, who have made the playoffs for six straight seasons, are welcoming a Broncos team to town fresh off ending their nine-year playoff drought.

"They are playing well in all three phases and it's been very impressive what they've been able to do led by Coach Payton," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "We're going to have a great week of preparation and we are going to have to earn it."

"When you get to the playoffs, seeds have no bearing," Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady added. "You can throw records out, you can throw everything out, it's 0-0 records and you don't care how it gets done, you are just trying to find a way to score one more point than them."

But will the Bills be able to do that on Sunday?

