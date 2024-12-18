Positive energy has been the Buffalo Bills secret to success this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke with reporters on Wednesday, but he briefly had to stop his interview. The whistling sound of a Nerf football echoed in the background as the other quarterbacks on the team threw the ball back and forth 75 yards in the Bills' field house. Allen laughed, smirked, and said, "We get to have fun here; that's what it's all about."

Moments like this are a regular occurrence this season at One Bills Drive.

Running back Ty Johnson described this as the most fun team he's ever played for.

"It's just the energy the guys have," Johnson said. "You also have Josh (Allen), and he's a hell of a character outside of being a player, and he's a great person. And I think that's what it all comes down to. It's not just great football players, we've got great people in the building and that just makes everything so much better."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins also alluded to the positive energy at One Bills Drive these days. He said it's noticeably different than in years past and it's led to success.

"Do you not see what's going on with the Buffalo Bills?" Dawkins said with a smile. "The energy is right. Everybody is smiling, and not just because it's Christmas. And we're not just smiling because we're winning. It's because the energy is right, and it comes from every source here. You guys are all bringing your energy here and it's positive. Josh is the head of our football team and when that is right, everything else is right. McDermott is happy. He's doing snow angels."

"This is totally different than any other team I've been on," edge rusher Von Miller added. "I would love to compare it to the Super Bowl 56 team, or Super Bowl 50 team, but I really can't. I'm watching like everyone else. I'm taking it one day at a time and I'm trying to stay present and get the most out of each and every day."

But winning certainly makes things easier. The Bills have already clinched an AFC East title and know they'll be hosting at least one playoff game in Orchard Park.

"What I get to do is really, really fun and I want to have as much fun with it as possible," Allen said. "I guess the winning aspect of it is the most fun and when you're winning you're afforded to do more fun things on the football field."