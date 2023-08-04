'Poona me in coach': new Bills defensive tackle Ford already showing his value

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Poona Ford isn’t the most talkative guy in the locker room.

“He doesn’t say much. He’s a pretty quiet young man," says Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

But with the way he’s been playing. He doesn’t need to do a whole lot of talking.

“I respect that. When people just let their actions speak. I have a lot of respect for him and his game," adds McDermott.

Ford went into free agency this offseason. Hoping the right fit would come along. Enter Brandon Beane and the Bills. It ended up being the perfect place for Poona to take those next steps in his young career.

“For me personally the main reason I came here is the defensive scheme," Ford told 7 Sports. "And for me that was pretty big on where I was going to sign this offseason.”

And from the day he became a Bill. He’s made it clear that he’s here to leave his mark.

“You can see why he’s had such an impact as a pass-rusher in some of his other stops. He’s got a great feel. He’s got a great feel for countering-inside when he feels pressure and working opposite of that," adds associate head and defensive line coach Eric Washington. "And really just understanding our scheme has been a plus so far.”

Aside from his growing stat sheet. Poona has missed just one game since the 2020 season. If the Bills could get that kind of reliability this year. It’s money well spent.

And sure he’s one of the new guys in the room. But when you're surrounded by a bunch of competitors. It makes for a much easier transition.

“Most importantly I feel like the room is competitive. And that’s what you need. You need everyone to drive one another," Ford added. "Nobody is divided, everyone is together. We compete every day. We learn from each other and try to go out there and get better every day.”

And one more thing, Poona, not a big golf guy. But if you find him on a course he’s probably got a fishing pole.

“I mean I’m not good at golf. But I’d go fishing.”