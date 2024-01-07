Watch Now
Playoff Bound: Buffalo Bills clinch spot in playoffs with Tennessee Titans win over Jacksonville Jaguars

Bills can still clinch 2-seed in AFC with win over Miami tonight
Deandre Hopkins
George Walker IV/AP
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Deandre Hopkins
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 16:04:17-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have clinched their 5th straight trip to the AFC Playoffs with the Tennessee Titans handing the Jacksonville Jaguars a 28-20 loss this afternoon.

Buffalo still can clinch the AFC's 2-seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins tonight. That would give the Bills home-field advantage until they would play top-seeded Baltimore.

Should Baltimore lose before then. Buffalo would have home-field advantage all the way through the AFC Championship.

Here's how tonight's results would play out next week in the postseason for Buffalo

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff tonight at 8:20 p.m. est.

