Playoff Bound: Buffalo Bills clinch spot in playoffs with Tennessee Titans win over Jacksonville Jaguars

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have clinched their 5th straight trip to the AFC Playoffs with the Tennessee Titans handing the Jacksonville Jaguars a 28-20 loss this afternoon.

Buffalo still can clinch the AFC's 2-seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins tonight. That would give the Bills home-field advantage until they would play top-seeded Baltimore.

Should Baltimore lose before then. Buffalo would have home-field advantage all the way through the AFC Championship.

Here's how tonight's results would play out next week in the postseason for Buffalo

If the Bills win they host Pittsburgh next week. If they lose, they will be back in Miami for the second straight week. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 7, 2024

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff tonight at 8:20 p.m. est.