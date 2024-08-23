Path to roster spot up in the air for Buffalo Bills LB and Lancaster native Joe Andreessen

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It's the feel-good story of Buffalo Bills training camp and preseason, Lancaster native Joe Andreessen and his journey from being an undrafted rookie tryout player to being seriously considered for one of the last remaining roster spots as the NFL 53-man deadline looms.

His 12-tackle performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers was exactly the kind of thing he needed to boost his case.

"He was going against NFL starters," said Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. "It's really cool to see. I think you see the professionalism, how smart he is and obviously he showed some things in that game. But it's just one game. The true sign of a pro is consistency."

Another solid performance against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday will go a long way in continuing to improve his case.

But on the flip side, Saturday could be the last time we see the local product in a Bills uniform.

"There is a business side to things and I'll be honest it sucks," added Babich. "But in the end, bottom line we got to do what's best for the Buffalo Bills to achieve our goals and have success."

Without seeing Andreessen play and assessing his performance from the Panthers game I don't want to get too far ahead. But I believe as of right now it's about a 50/50 either way in terms of him making or missing the 53-man cut.