Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Over $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue arrives in Los Angeles ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup against LA Rams

Preparations are underway for the Buffalo Bills game against the Los Angeles Rams. More than $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue was delivered to Los Angeles this week in anticipation of Bills fans making the trip for the game.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:57:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just seven days the Buffalo Bills will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium in LA to kick off the NFL season.

Preparations are already underway for the game as more than $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue was delivered to Los Angeles this week in anticipation of Bills fans making the trip for the game.

The order was placed by Fans of Buffalo, in coordination with Los Angeles Bills Backers, South Bay LA Bills Backers, Orange County Bills Backers, and San Diego Bills Backers

If you're making the trip, 7 News spoke to the official Bills organizations on the West Coast to find out where fans can celebrate. You can find that information here.

If you're not heading to the game you can get all your Bills coverage here on 7 News as Sports Director Matt Bove and reporter Michael Schwartz are heading to Los Angeles.

The game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. on September 8.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United