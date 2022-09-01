Over $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue arrives in Los Angeles ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup against LA Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just seven days the Buffalo Bills will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium in LA to kick off the NFL season.

Preparations are already underway for the game as more than $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue was delivered to Los Angeles this week in anticipation of Bills fans making the trip for the game.

The order was placed by Fans of Buffalo, in coordination with Los Angeles Bills Backers, South Bay LA Bills Backers, Orange County Bills Backers, and San Diego Bills Backers

The game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. on September 8.