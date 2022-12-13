Orchard Park businesses prepare for snow during Bills game on Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another band of snow is predicted this upcoming weekend, and businesses around Highmark Stadium are preparing to ensure Buffalo Bills fans are safe and cared for.

Danny's South owner, Mark Ebeling, says throughout the 23 years of taking care of the bar, he's more than prepared for Saturday's snowy weather with a truck with a plow and a tractor equipped with a snowblower.

"If it is snowing when I wake up, I will clean the lot. As long as I can get people in and out, I will be happy," Eberling said.

But if you want to snag a spot in the bar along Big Tree Road, you must arrive early.

"I always tell people to come early for a late game because it is so hard. You have 20 to 30,000 people coming down here," Eberling said.

Up the road from Danny's South; Hammer's Lot owner Eric Matwijow, is more than prepared for the weather, whether it is inches or feet.

He has already booked his plow company to take care of the acre and a half parking lot.

"I have lived here my whole life. I have seen all the bad blizzards and know what to do with Mother Nature," Matwijow said.

Matwijow says he is just hoping for the best and braving the weather no matter what.

"You have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Matwijow said.