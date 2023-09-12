One, two, three, four costly turnovers by Josh Allen give Jets a comeback win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WKBW) — Following their 22-16 loss to division rival New York. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's final stat line paints the picture.

29/41, 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT's, 1 FUML, 5 sacks, a QBR of 45.8 and a passer rating of 62.7.

Football is a team game. Wins and losses in the NFL don't fall on the lap of just one individual usually. And while that remains true in regards to the Bills loss tonight. Allen was the first to shoulder the blame.

"It sucks when you feel like you're the reason. And I am the reason we lost tonight," Allen said in his post game press conference.

The five total sacks surrendered by the Bills offensive line shows why maybe it seemed Allen could never get comfortable in the pocket tonight. But give credit where credit is due. The Jets defense was everything we expected and more.

"They play smart defense. They don't do a lot they're not overly complicated. They got the ball a few times tonight and that's on me."

It also doesn't help when you're playing against an opposing team and yourself. Once again, the Buffalo Bills became their own worst enemy tonight. Losing a lopsided turnover battle. Head coach Sean McDermott elaborates on that afterwards.

"We've made it hard on ourselves. Not setting ourselves up with good field position. It's the whole formula of all three phases feeding each other and setting each other up," McDermott says. "I don't know the stats but week one of the NFL, tell me who lost a turnover battle and won? In this case we lost the turnover battle 4-1."

The Bills will come back to Orchard Park with an 0-1 record and a short week to prepare for it's home opener. a 1:00 p.m. est. kickoff on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.